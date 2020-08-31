White House Task Force Calls For Statewide Mask Mandate, More Business Restrictions in Iowa

Iowa — The White House Coronavirus Task Force says the entire state of Iowa is in a “red zone” for COVID-19 and is recommending more businesses close and more mask madates be enacted.

The report, which is dated August 30th, was released to media outlets on Monday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The report lists Iowa has having the highest number of new cases per capita in the US currently. Iowa’s positivity rate among those tested is 5th highest in the nation.

The report shows the biggest spike in cases has been in Polk, Story and Johnson Counties over the last few weeks. However the report says both rural and urban counties in Iowa are showing increases in cases right now.

One striking statistic in the report: Iowa is average 232 new cases per 100,000 residents right now. That is nearly three times the national average of 88 cases per 100,00 citizens.

The task force offered a list of recommendations for the state beyond our current measures to stop the spread of the virus, including:

“Mask mandates across the state must be in place to decrease transmission

Bars must be closed

Indoor dining restricted to 25% of capacity in “red zones”, 50% in “yellow zones”

Immediate testing for all returning students in “university towns” and routine “surveillance testing” afterward

Hire more contract tracers from minority and underserved communities

Limit size of social gatherings

Last week Governor Kim Reynolds did shut down bars in six Iowa counties where COVID-19 is spiking. Those bars will remain closed until at least September 20th.

Reynolds has repeatedly pushed back against mask mandates, both a statewide ban or bans enacted by local cities. Reynolds says Iowans should decide for themselves whether or not they want to wear a mask. The recent spike in cases in Iowa would seem to prove otherwise.

Governor Reynolds plans to hold her next press conference this Wednesday.