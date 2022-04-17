Easter snow stuck around Central Iowa most of the day Sunday, leading to a gray and dreary holiday in Central Iowa.

The snow, which at times mixed with rain, kept temperatures down in the low 30s most of the afternoon. Warmer ground temperatures were able to keep roads clear in all but the heaviest snow showers, with most snow melting on contact.



In a few cases, mainly in grassy areas, or elevated surfaces like trees or decks, some light accumulations were reported, generally around an inch, though New Virginia did report several 2 to 3.5 inch totals.

Snow exited Central Iowa as sunset approached, and much warmer weather is in the forecast later next week.