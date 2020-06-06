White Coats For Black Lives Protest in Ames

AMES, Iowa — A group of physicians, and other medical professionals took time over their lunch hour, as a part of White Coats for Black Lives Matter. The group divided on east and west sides of Duff Avenue, near Mary Greeley Medical Center, and McFarland Clinic. The knelt for 8 minutes in silence.

“I know you guys all have your own reasons, those of us in healthcare were pretty appalled, we want to protect lives, said Dr. Linda Lehman, of McFarland Clinic. “Seeing an airway crushed is devastating and probably unfortunately a sign of a lot bigger problem.”

Dr. Lehman said that the death of young men prematurely is a medical issue as well.

“I think you know we see way too much prejudice that has been brought to the forefront more recently because of 24 hour news cycle,” said Kristy Calland, of McFarland Clinic. “I think us being much more aware of it is a great thing.”

Rodah Lunanunvelele, Mary Greeley Medical Center, has worked in medical records for 20 years in Ames. She came to the United States from her native Kenya. She said she appreciated the support from her co-workers.

“I was moved to tears,I have two boys and to see everybody coming to fight the injustice that goes on in this country not on everybody but with a few people it’s priceless,” said Lunanunvelele. “So I had to come out and support and be part of this mission to fight injustice.”

With two boys at home she understands what they will face.

“The 14 year old boy, I have to tell him, you have to rise above everything,” said Lunanunvelele, “If a policeman stops you, do everything they say. Lets fight it in court, lets obey everything because I don’t want you to be dead.”