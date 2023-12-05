DES MOINES, Iowa — The clock continues to tick on the Des Moines Buccaneers’ deadline for a new arena. But in the meantime, they’ve got more plans for their old one.

On Friday morning, the ice at Buccaneer Arena will be covered with a synthetic soccer field, making way for Des Moines’ first professional indoor soccer team, the Iowa Demon Hawks, of the Major Indoor Soccer League (MASL).

Does Des Moines need one more minor league team?

“I truly believe that Iowa is turning into a more diverse community,” said owner and President Darwin Salas. “Soccer is the sport that everybody—all over the world—is playing.”

Though technically headquartered in Des Moines, the team spent last year playing in Cedar Rapids.

“None of the (Des Moines) arenas had enough open dates for us last year,” Salas said. “Just being able to play here in Des Moines this year is a blessing.”

They’ll transform the Buccaneer Arena rink into a field on Friday morning, and then start their new season later that night.

Salas says Bucs Arena, despite it’s age and condition, is just fine for the MASL.

“It’s a good size,” he says. “We don’t want too much space.”

Indoor soccer has been played in the United States since the 1970s. The hockey boards are in play and thus the game moves much faster than traditional soccer.

“There is a lot more action,” Salas says. “It’s five players versus five players. Five players attacking, five players defending. Very interactive. Very similar to hockey where you have blue cards, yellow cards…lots of music. It’s got a whole entertainment aspect behind it.”

In order to coexist with the Buccaneers, the Des Moines Capitals, and the building’s other users, the Demon Hawks will play five home games in town this month, then go on the road for two full months. They’ll return to Des Moines to finish their season at home March 7-8.

By subleasing the arena, the Buccaneers can make a bit of money as they wait for word on whether owner Micheal Devlin reaches a deal on a new arena with Merle Hay Mall. That deadline is Dec. 31.