KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Thursday night is the NFL Draft’s first night down in Kansas City.

Union Station in downtown KC has slowly been turned into Draft HQ as the city and the NFL prepared for the festivities. They expect thousands of fans for the event along with many potential draft picks to be on hand as they wait to hear their name called.

Some of those players waiting to hear their names have some local flavor.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have one presumed lock in the first round.

Edge rusher Lukas Van Ness is expected to be drafted Thursday night. Scouts speak highly of his frame, quickness, and strength. NFL.com has him projected to go to the New England Patriots at pick 14.

Van Ness will likely be joined on the second day of the draft by a trio of teammates. Linebacker Jack Campbell, tight end Sam LaPorta, and defensive back Riley Moss are second and third-round projections.

In the later rounds of the draft on Saturday, two more Hawkeyes could potentially get drafted — Kaevon Merriweather and Seth Benson.

Some Iowa State Cyclones could hear their names called in the draft Thursday night or this weekend.

Defensive end Will McDonald is a potential name to hear. He is currently projected as a late first-round or early second-round draft pick.

Another potential Cyclone that could be drafted Thursday night is wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson. He’s on the line between a first and second-round projection.

If he isn’t picked Thursday night, he will likely be drafted Friday, when he could be joined by teammate and defensive safety Anthony Johnson Jr.

On Saturday, the Cyclones could have another duo drafted. Defensive end MJ Anderson and center Trever Downing are projected to go on Day 3 of the draft.

The draft kicks off Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. on the NFL Network. ESPN and ABC all have their own coverage.