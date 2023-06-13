It’s just not Independence Day if you don’t get a crick in your neck from watching the vibrant colors of dazzling fireworks explode in the night sky! Take a look at where you and your family can enjoy the best fireworks displays in central Iowa over the July 4th holiday.

LOCATION DATE TIME Altoona — Adventureland July 4 9:45 p.m. Altoona — Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino July 3 Dusk Ames — Near Jack Trice Stadium July 3 9:45 p.m. Des Moines — Principal Park July 4 After Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Des Moines — Yankee Doodle Pops at State Capitol July 3 8:30 p.m. Newton — Agnes Patterson Memorial Park July 4 Dusk Norwalk — McAninch Park July 4 Dusk Perry — Pattee Park July 4 9:30 p.m. Urbandale — Walker Johnston Park July 4 10:00 p.m. Waukee — Centennial Park July 4 9:30 p.m. West Des Moines — 4200 Mills Civic Pkway July 4 9:30 p.m. Windsor Heights — Colby Park July 4 After Nights in Heights concert

If you don’t see your town listed, submit the fireworks display information by filling out the form below and we will add it.