It’s just not Independence Day if you don’t get a crick in your neck from watching the vibrant colors of dazzling fireworks explode in the night sky! Take a look at where you and your family can enjoy the best fireworks displays in central Iowa over the July 4th holiday.

LOCATIONDATETIME
Altoona — AdventurelandJuly 49:45 p.m.
Altoona — Prairie Meadows Racetrack & CasinoJuly 3Dusk
Ames — Near Jack Trice StadiumJuly 39:45 p.m.
Des Moines — Principal ParkJuly 4After Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul
Des Moines — Yankee Doodle Pops at State CapitolJuly 38:30 p.m.
Newton — Agnes Patterson Memorial ParkJuly 4Dusk
Norwalk — McAninch ParkJuly 4Dusk
Perry — Pattee ParkJuly 49:30 p.m.
Urbandale — Walker Johnston ParkJuly 410:00 p.m.
Waukee — Centennial ParkJuly 49:30 p.m.
West Des Moines — 4200 Mills Civic PkwayJuly 49:30 p.m.
Windsor Heights — Colby ParkJuly 4After Nights in Heights concert

If you don’t see your town listed, submit the fireworks display information by filling out the form below and we will add it.