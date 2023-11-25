DES MOINES, Iowa- Small Business Saturday serves as a reminder to think local and shop at small businesses within the community.

Jimmy Olsen is the Executive Director of the Des Moines Downtown Chamber of Commerce. He said that the unofficial holiday is all about reminding people to support small businesses and the local economy.

“I know when it comes to Small Business Saturday, not much different than Black Friday, retailers are always excited about it. They always have some great deals and really look forward to having people come in… [It’s a] good way to kick off the holidays and maybe get a few steps in after Thanksgiving,” said Olsen.

There are plenty of local areas with small businesses where people can spend the day. Some include:

East Village

Valley Junction

Ingersoll

Highland Park Neighborhood

Downtown Ames

Shops at Roosevelt

And in Downtown Des Moines there will be a Small Biz Saturday Warehouse Market, where 18 local businesses will be showcased. Entry is free and it starts at 9 A.M. and lasts until 4 P.M. It’s located at 501 SW 7th Street in Suite M.