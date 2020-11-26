Where to Find a Free Meal on Thanksgiving in Central Iowa

List of places in central Iowa serving free, hot meals for Thanksgiving today:

Thanksgiving At The Hall

Location: The Hall DSM

Time: 11am

What Do You Get?

A roasted turkey leg, mashed potatoes, gravy and a seasonal veg made by the Justice League of Food.

Drive Thru Thanksgiving Dinner

Location: Grace Evangelical Free Church of Indianola

Time: 11:30am-1pm

Enter from Salem, drive across the church parking lot and up the ramp on the north side of the building where meals will be handed out.

If you are a shut-in or in quarantine, please call 515-318-3946 to set up a delivery.

Earlham Lions Club Thanksgiving

Location: Post 158 Earlham American Legion

Time: 12pm – 1pm

Pick-up or delivery only.

Madrid Thanksgiving To-Go

Location: Madrid Community Room (303 S Water Street)

Time: 11am – 1pm

Please send one representative from each household. Let the volunteer know at the door how many plates you need ( 1 plate per person in the household please).

Hope Ministries Thanksgiving To-Go Meals

Location: Bethel Mission/Hope Cafe (1310 6th Avenue)

Time: 12:30pm – 1pm