Where to Find a Free Meal on Thanksgiving in Central Iowa

List of places in central Iowa serving free, hot meals for Thanksgiving today:
Thanksgiving At The Hall
Location: The Hall DSM
Time: 11am
What Do You Get?
A roasted turkey leg, mashed potatoes, gravy and a seasonal veg made by the Justice League of Food.
Drive Thru Thanksgiving Dinner
Location: Grace Evangelical Free Church of Indianola
Time: 11:30am-1pm
Enter from Salem, drive across the church parking lot and up the ramp on the north side of the building where meals will be handed out.
If you are a shut-in or in quarantine, please call 515-318-3946 to set up a delivery.
Earlham Lions Club Thanksgiving
Location: Post 158 Earlham American Legion
Time: 12pm – 1pm
Pick-up or delivery only.
Madrid Thanksgiving To-Go
Location: Madrid Community Room (303 S Water Street)
Time: 11am – 1pm
Please send one representative from each household. Let the volunteer know at the door how many plates you need ( 1 plate per person in the household please).
Hope Ministries Thanksgiving To-Go Meals
Location: Bethel Mission/Hope Cafe (1310 6th Avenue)
Time: 12:30pm – 1pm