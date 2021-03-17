Where to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Across the Metro

ANKENY, Iowa – St. Patrick’s Day is typically a busy day for Irish pubs. Several local establishments are ready to celebrate, especially after the pandemic postponed celebrations last year.

Magee’s Irish Pub and Eatery in Ankeny has yet to have the full St. Patrick’s Day experience. After opening in December of 2019 and the pandemic shutting them down early last St. Patrick’s Day, Magee’s is ready to give the holiday a go this year in a safe way.

“This year we’re just kind of anticipating a large crowd, but at the same time making sure we’re taking precautions,” Aric Schaap with Magee’s said. “We’re trying to keep things safe. We still require face masks when you’re not seated, eating, or drinking so we’re taking all those safety precautions.”

Plexiglass barriers are up in Magee’s and the outdoor patio will be open too, weather permitting. Employees will be reasonable with capacity and enforce social distancing as best they can. Many familiar festivities are planned for the holiday including corned beef, beer, and bagpipes.

It’s a different story at Mickey’s Irish Pub in Waukee, as the establishment will be closed on the holiday.

Mickey’s owners posted to Facebook a week ago explaining their reasoning: the safety of staff and customers.

“We could be making all the money in the world, but it’s just not as important as the people in this community,” Amy Walsh with Mickey’s said.

Along with Mickey’s, Cooney’s Tavern in Des Moines is also keeping its doors closed on St. Patrick’s Day. Owner Brian Cooney also cited COVID concerns saying they wouldn’t be able to provide safe social distancing.