DES MOINES, IOWA -- Ten to 14 inches of snow fell across parts of central Iowa on Monday, adding the piles of snow already on the ground from our previous winter storms. Some of our new snow fall is expected to melt in the next few days, but a chance for more snow this weekend could cause problems for some homeowners.

"What you're going to look for is any type of hot spots on the roof so your roof right now should be completely covered with snow, that's a good thing," says Richard Anderson, General Manager of Home Solutions of Iowa. "Once you start seeing spots up there where it's melting, That means that you're probably having some heat loss. That's where you can run into roof leaks and, more importantly, ice dams."