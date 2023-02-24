DES MOINES, Iowa — A new study has found a list of accents that Americans find the sexiest. The top three from around the world include the Irish accent at number three. The runner-up for sexiest accent is Australian and taking the top spot in the poll was the British accent.

Eighty percent of people surveyed said if someone has an accent they are more attractive, with seventy-seven percent saying the accent is what made them attracted to someone.

They also surveyed what the top accents from the different american dialects are. Number five was the dialect from Southern California. Coming in at number four was the accent from the “Big Easy,” New Orleans. Easy going and polite midwestern accent came in at number three. At number two was the more straight to the point and no nonsense New York accent. The southerner’s drawl claimed the crown in sexiest accent in America.