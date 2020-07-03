When Will Veteran’s Memorial Be Repaired in Leon?

LEON, Iowa — Not quite a year ago, a vandal struck the cemetery at Leon, damaging grave stones, and punching holes in a gazebo which served as a veteran’s memorial. An arrest was made, and money raised to repair the damage, but so far, not all the damage has been repaired.

“It’s been like this since last year, they could have had it done before Memorial Day, but they just let it sit,” said Aaron Harbeson, a resident of Leon. “Kind of a disgrace in my opinion, when for Memorial Day not to have something at least started on it, or have a statement saying we are going to get this done.”

But according to the town’s mayor, things will be happening soon on this front. Mayor Jason Weir said initial meetings had stalled after someone they were working with on a new memorial project backed out.

“We have the money, twenty one thousand dollars or so for a new memorial,” said Weir. He added a group will begin meeting soon on this to come up with a new design, something the community can be proud of. He said he welcomes community ideas, and if anyone wants to contribute they can leave a check at City Hall for the Cemetery Veteran’s Memorial.

“I personally like the gazebo idea, and putting cement benches back,” said Harbeson . “That gives a place to come out to do some reflection to sit there and think about what it cost people to keep this country free.”