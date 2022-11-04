DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain lasts through the day Friday, turning to snow showers by Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa.

Heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. West of I-35, heavy, widespread rain should start to diminish as the evening hours approach. Showers linger a bit longer to the east, making it more challenging to get in Friday night football games.

Lighter, more scattered showers are likely across the state through the overnight. When the rain wraps up, most locations should see 1-2″ of rain, with higher totals possible in southeast Iowa.

Expected Rain by 1PM Saturday, November 5

By early Saturday morning, rain showers begin changing to snow in western Iowa. Snow could be a bit heavy at times, causing some brief periods of accumulation west of I-35 before 10:00 a.m. Accumulation will be most likely on grassy and elevated surfaces, with most areas seeing less than two inches.

Expected Snow by 1PM Saturday, November 5

As the band pushes to the east, a rain/snow mix will be possible in the Des Moines area between 8-10 a.m. Very little accumulation is expected (less than half an inch). As the area of rain and snow moves east, temperatures begin to rise, changing precipitation back over to just rain.

Little to no travel impacts are expected with this system. If a heavy band of snow develops, there could be a narrow window of snow accumulation that could lead to some slick spots in our western counties. Skies clear out by noon and temperatures rise to the upper 40s to low 50s, melting any snow or slush that may remain.