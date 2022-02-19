The next 72 hours will bring the next dose of weather whiplash into Iowa. A strong warm front will result in warming temperatures throughout the overnight. Expect temps near 30° at midnight with the mid and upper 30s by sunrise (7:03 AM) Sunday.

Sunday will be a dry and windy day with a few upper level clouds during the morning and afternoon. The lunch hour will already be in the lower 50s, though it will be breezy. The wind does die down during the early afternoon with highs reaching the upper 50s, which will make it feel very pleasant outdoors.

Cloud cover will increase Sunday night out ahead of our next cold front which will keep temperatures well above average in the 30s through early Monday.

Monday

The Monday morning commute will remain dry, but drizzle/light rain is expected to arrive in central and southern Iowa during the late morning and early afternoon. Northern Iowa will see a mix of freezing rain and sleet. Central and southern Iowa will see highs climb into the 40s The east wind will not be quite as bad on Monday, but there will be a big difference in temperature across the state. Central and southern Iowa will top out in the low to mid 40s, but those north of I-80 will only climb into the 20s and 30s.

Rain and freezing rain/sleet expected Monday

While there will be little rain accumulation in central and southern Iowa, there may be some light glazing over roads during the afternoon and evening mainly north of Hwy 20.

Monday Night and Tuesday

Monday night through Tuesday morning brings more concern as rain changes over to freezing rain and sleet in central Iowa and freezing rain/sleet changes over to snow in northern Iowa. In northern Iowa, an additional glaze of ice is possible before light snow begins to accumulate before sunrise Tuesday.

In central Iowa a light glazing of ice is possible by the morning commute. Between the morning commute and the lunch hour freezing rain/sleet will begin to end in central and southern Iowa. A dusting of snow is also possible, but most of the snow will be limited to northwest and northern Iowa.

Freezing rain/sleet and snow expected Monday night and Tuesday

Tuesday afternoon will be dry in central and southern Iowa. Highs will only climb into the lower 20s, but with a strong north breeze, it will feel more like the single digits. In northern Iowa the highs will only climb into the teens which means wind chills will be below zero through most of the day. Snow will finally push out of the state by the late afternoon with 2-4″ of snow between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon north of Hwy 20.

Wednesday and Thursday

High pressure arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday which will drop temperatures into the single digits across Iowa early Wednesday, although wind chills will be below zero across most of the state. Wednesday will be a dry and partly to mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper teens. Thursday brings another chance for light snow, although it is too early to tell how much to expect right now.

For the latest forecast, go to www.WHO13.com/weather.