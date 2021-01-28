When to Be Concerned About the Snow and Ice Accumulating on Your Roof

DES MOINES, IOWA — Ten to 14 inches of snow fell across parts of central Iowa on Monday, adding the piles of snow already on the ground from our previous winter storms. Some of our new snow fall is expected to melt in the next few days, but a chance for more snow this weekend could cause problems for some homeowners.

“What you’re going to look for is any type of hot spots on the roof so your roof right now should be completely covered with snow, that’s a good thing,” says Richard Anderson, General Manager of Home Solutions of Iowa. “Once you start seeing spots up there where it’s melting, That means that you’re probably having some heat loss. That’s where you can run into roof leaks and, more importantly, ice dams.”

Ice dams form at the edge of the roof and prevent melting snow from draining off the roof. Water backs up behind the dam and can begin to leak int the home. That can cause damage to your ceiling, walls and insulation. Snow drifts around the house can also cause water to leak into the basement.

“It’s not something that you can necessarily prevent, but getting that snow out and away from your foundation is definitely a good thing,” says Anderson, “All of that’s gonna melt, its water, it’s going to run down next to the foundation if you’ve had any issues with leaky basement in the past. This could contribute to it. And also if we are to get a wet spring, it’s not going to help out with those basement walls.”

Snow drifts are easy enough to clear off with a shovel, but how do you know when to call an expert to inspect the extent of the problem? Anderson has some advice.

“Well if you’re if you’re seeing an active drip or leak inside your house on the drywall on the ceiling, that would be something to call right away, because you’re usually going to have a bigger problem than what you can see up there, you’re just seeing the first signs of it, it might have not just started insulation can absorb some of that moisture so it hides it.”