DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front pushed through central Iowa late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing strong to severe storms, including strong winds and hail.

Storm chances linger through Thursday morning, potentially into the morning commute. Conditions begin to clear out by noon.

Behind the storms, much colder air arrives. Temperatures drop during the day into the 50s Thursday. Winds also pick up, gusting from 30-40mph.

Conditions get even colder heading into the weekend. Highs barely reach the low 50s Friday, and temperatures don’t warm past the upper 40s Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. If you’ve done any early planting, you’ll want to bring those plants inside or make sure they’re covered up!