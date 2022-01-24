What’s Cooking: homemade pizza

Vegan Health Coach Ashley Sherman shares a recipe for making homemade pizza (including a shortcut to make it easier!)
Here is her recipe:
Homemade Pizza
Ingredients
16 oz “ready to bake” pizza dough
14 oz pizza sauce
Toppings: tomatoes, red onion, basil leaves, vegan cream cheese, crushed red pepper flakes, coconut bacon pieces (coconut flakes, olive oil, liquid smoke)
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and prepare pizza dough according to package instructions.
2. Chop and saute red onion in olive oil on stovetop, medium heat.
3. Pan fry coconut flakes in olive oil and liquid smoke on medium heat to make coconut bacon pieces.
4. Layer pizza sauce, dollops of vegan cream cheese, tomatoes, sauteed onions, coconut bacon pieces, and crushed red pepper flakes.
5. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes.
6. Add basil leaves on top!