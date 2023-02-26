DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers of the 90th General Assembly are set for a busy week with the first funnel of the session starting Monday.

The first funnel for lawmakers means that bills must make it out of a committee in the chamber they were introduced in, in order to have a chance of surviving this session. After the first funnel week, attention shifts to more floor debate rather than introducing bills.

Here are a couple topics to keep an eye on in the week ahead:

LGBTQ+ education restrictions

Republicans have introduced several bills regarding LGBTQ+ education this session. Governor Kim Reynolds has a massive education bill that also places restrictions on LGBTQ+ education in grades K-3; and would not allow school staff to affirm a student’s gender identity if it is not what is listed on their birth certificate. Reynolds’ bill advanced out of a senate subcommittee just last Thursday.

Eminent domain usage

Protestors rallied at the statehouse last week calling for legislation on the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines. There have been several bills introduced over the last couple of years, but Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley told reporters last Thursday that he expects a bill to pass committee this week. The bill would block the use of eminent domain unless a company has received at least 90% voluntary easements from landowners.

State property tax code

There are several bills floating around that aim to change certain aspects of the state’s property tax code. If any of the bills are serious, expect to see movement on those this week.

Restructuring of state government

Lastly, the governor’s 1600 page bill to restructure state government that would shrink 37 agencies down to 16. That bill has made it out of the senate committee, but it still needs to pass out of a house subcommittee.