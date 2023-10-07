IOWA CITY, IOWA — It is game day in Iowa City again as the Iowa Hawkeyes welcome a home crowd for the second Saturday in a row. For the first time this season it will feel like football for the Hawkeyes and their fans.

The matchup

The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) welcome the Purdue Boilermakers (2-3) to Kinnick Stadium for the 94th matchup between the Big Ten rivals. Purdue leads the all-time series 50-40-3. Iowa beat Purdue 24-3 last year at West Lafayette. The Hawkeyes have won 6 of the last 10 games in the series.

Iowa is favored to win by 2.5 points with a predicted over/under of 38.5 total points in the game.

Forecast

Fitting fall temperatures are expected on Saturday. At kickoff it’ll be 55 degrees with winds 10 to 15 mph out of the northwest.

How to watch

Kick is set for 2:30 pm. The game will be carried exclusively on the Peacock streaming app. A subscription will cost $5.99 per month (the game isn’t available on free packages). You can find more details on how to download and use Peacock here.

Keith Murphy and Ed Wilson shared their thoughts on the Peacock game assignment earlier this week: