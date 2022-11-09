INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day.

Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul Pate said via Twitter would need an administrative recount.

Warren County and Des Moines County each had different problems when calculating the final vote count.

In Warren County, three precincts had pulled the thumb drives that hold election results, before the voting tabulator machines were shut down. That is not correct procedure. The machines must be shut off before the thumb drives are removed.

“Just a human error,” said Traci VanderLinden (D), the Warren County Auditor. “The polls were closed and at the end of the night when they close out, they get their reports. And they didn’t get the reports before they pulled the thumb drive, so they pulled the thumb drive and then tried to close out the machine.”

Two other precincts in Warren County had more trouble with voting tabulator machines. In those two precincts the machines were set to “test” mode not “election” mode. So those will be recounted as well.

One Warren County Voter shared his thoughts on the recounts.

“You know I am glad that it is being brought to the public and I hope that they find a solution to it,” said Travis Van Clark. “I think transparency is a very good thing for everybody and for the whole country. So, if there is anything that is questionable, I think we should take a look at it absolutely.”

Des Moines County Auditor Terri Johnson, (D), explained to WHO 13 News what had happened over the phone.

Des Moines County had an absentee ballot issue, where ballots were being counted incorrectly. Poll workers counted a box of 355 absentee ballots in “sessions”. On Election Day, once the workers would run the ballots through the voting tabulator machine, some of those sessions would show an inaccurate number of ballots than what was in the box.

When there was an inaccurate count the worker would start a new session, believing that once the ballot count was correct it would override the incorrect count. But that did not happen.

The mistake was realized when Johnson went to send in final results into the state. The county had 4,431 absentee ballots, but the results only showed 3,600 were counted. That left 831 ballots uncounted. Johnson called Sec. Pate’s office and informed them there would need to be a recount.

Warren County’s recount takes place on Thursday this week, and Des Moines County in the near future. Each county must have the board of supervisors approve the recount and then the auditors can get to work.