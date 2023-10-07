AMES, IOWA — The Iowa State Cyclones are putting last week in the rearview mirror after a 30-point drubbing on the road at Oklahoma. On Saturday they’ll welcome last year’s BCS Championship runners-up to Ames in hopes of a signature win to turn their season around.

The matchup

The Cyclones (2-3) faced one of their biggest challenges last week in a trip to Norman, Oklahoma. This week things get slightly easier (hopefully) with the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) coming to Ames. This is the 15th meeting all-time between the schools with TCU leading the series 9-5, including a 62-14 victory over the Cyclones last year.

TCU is favored by 6.5 points in the game, with an expected over/under of 52.5 points.

The forecast

Fans should be prepared to dress warm for the night game. At kickoff it’ll be around 53 degrees with winds at 10-15 mph out of the northwest.

How to watch

The Cyclones game was upgraded this week. The game will now air on Fox Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7:00 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to air on Fox Sports 2.