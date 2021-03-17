What to Know About Your Taxes and Your Stimulus Checks

IOWA – On Wednesday, the IRS announced that it would push back the tax filing deadline from April 15th to May 15th.

The IRS is giving people more time to organize bills.

According to a tax information officer, stimulus checks are not taxable, and the tax filers should keep statements from the IRS.

“You do need to account for them you should have received one if not two statements from the IRS with how much you got now if you didn’t get all the money that you were due or any money,” said Mark Steber, the Chief Tax Information Officer for Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.

“If you just didn’t get anything, you’ll need to account for that on your tax return, not the same as paying taxes on it, but you will have to fill out a schedule, and if you didn’t get all your money, you’d add it to your refund right now.”

Steber said if you were unemployed or lost a part of your income in 2020 or had a child, you may be eligible for more stimulus funds from previous rounds of covid relief.