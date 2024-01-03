DES MOINES, Iowa — The Republican Iowa Caucus is getting closer by the day. Checking on the status of the big event, still a few volunteers are needed to help things run smoothly. Unlike Iowa elections, the Caucus is run by the Republican Party of Iowa. This has nothing to do with the Secretary of State, or your county auditor.

The first order of business is to make sure people are registered as a Republican.

“We have people that are not registered Republicans that will be registering as Republicans,” said Former GOP Polk County Chair Will Rogers. “Democrats and Independents will be able to participate so long as they switch the party affiliation.”

Rogers said he expects big numbers on January 15.

“I’m expecting anywhere between 20 and 30% increase in turnout and participation from Independents and Democrats both,” said Rogers. “Obviously people want to participate in the presidential preference poll that we do that night, and vote for their candidate choice maybe they’re wanting to offer a different candidate than Donald Trump.”

The Dallas County GOP posted on Facebook they were still seeking a handful of volunteers.

“The big message for us is that the caucus is not always the same as where you vote,” said Terry Rich of the Dallas County GOP.

People can log on to the Republican Party of Iowa to find where they go to caucus.