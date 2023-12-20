DES MOINES, Iowa — Temperatures will continue to climb as we begin the winter season. Winter officially starts off warm on Thursday with highs in the 50s. The overnight lows will be close to record-breaking warmth for this time of the year.

The rain possible on Thursday and Friday will be light and spotty. This rain will have very little impact on travel conditions in Iowa and is welcome with the continued drought getting worse.

The system on Christmas Eve will bring more needed rain to the state. The rain will be the heaviest on Sunday night and early on Christmas morning. Rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. The rainfall totals should be over a quarter of an inch with some isolated inch amounts possible.

Right now the heaviest rain is setting up to hit the eastern part of Iowa the hardest. If the temperatures were much colder an inch of rain usually equals around ten inches of snow. This doesn’t look possible right now. It is going to be a wet and warm holiday.

There is a rain-to-snow mix on Tuesday when temperatures look slightly colder. This is a system to watch if you do have travel plans in Iowa on December 26th.