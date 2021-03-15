What To Do Over Spring Break in the Metro

DES MOINES, Iowa – It’s spring break for many local school districts this week, and many local families may be looking for something to do while their kids are home.

It was a year ago when many schools’ spring breaks were extended due to the pandemic. Many places, including the Science Center of Iowa, had to shut down. This spring break, SCI is hoping to make up for lost times.

“Spring break is a really important time for us, for our visitation and for getting people through the doors,” Emilee Richardson, director of marketing and public relations at SCI, said. “To shut down during spring break was really hard. That two-week closure ended up being a four-month closure, and then we’ve slowly reopened since then.”

During spring break, the Science Center of Iowa will be open every single day. There will be two ticketed time slots: one in the morning 9:00 a.m. to noon and one in the afternoon 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Capacity is at 25-percent and masks are required for all visitors ages two and up. If you’re not a member, admission is $11. It’s free for kids under two. To reserve tickets in advance, click here.

Richardson talks about the interactive exhibits for kids and families to participate in.

“We have three exhibits on our main floor. Small Discoveries which is for early childhood. We have Brick by Brick, which features large-scale Lego builds entirely out of Lego bricks. It’s pretty impressive,” Richardson said. “The sock skating rink, and then upstairs we also have three exhibits: What On Earth? which is our native Iowa plants and animals, Why the Sky? which is our space exhibit including our awesome planetarium, and When Things Get Moving.”

Another option is the Des Moines Children’s Museum located in Valley West Mall. Right now, capacity is limited to 60 people and masks are required for ages 5 and up.

Holly Hook is the operations manager and said many have missed the resource during the pandemic. They’re excited to have kids back playing.

“We love seeing all of our families back here,” Hook said. “We love seeing kids being able to roam around without the ‘no no no’s.’ They get to be kids here and that’s what’s really important.”

Des Moines Children’s Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Wednesdays, it’s open until 6:30 p.m. Saturday hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To reserve a spot for the first hour, click here.