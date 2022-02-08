AMES, Iowa — The weather is zooming into the 40s and even 50s in some parts of Iowa. After really cold weather last week, now potholes can start to open up.

“Temps go above and below freezing at night, you get water running it gets in the cracks, depressions in the roadway,” said Justin Clausen, operations manager for Public Works in the City of Ames. “We have these potholes form, they break out pieces of the road with extra wearing surface of the road, so we go around and look for them. It’s just part of the job something we do every year just like snow plowing.”

Ames has a machine dedicated to making the patch material for the holes.

“The machine behind me is called a hotbox. It takes all the cold patch asphalt, comes in bags, it keeps it warm, very workable or you can shovel it you can move it around,” said Clausen. “When it’s cold, it’s very stiff and doesn’t fill the holes very well.”

In Des Moines crews are also getting ready for the pothole season.

“Reporting potholes is a key to helping our crews identify problem areas and fix them quickly,” Public Works Director Jonathan Gano said in a news release. “We aim to complete pothole fixes within 24-48 hours of receiving a report, although the response time could be slightly slower during peak times like we’re expecting this week.”

In Des Moines potholes can be reported by calling the 24/7 Public Works Customer Service Center at 515-283-4950. Or use the MyDSMmobile App, where exact locations can be reported on a map.

Ames also has an Ames on the Go App, which can direct crews directly to a pothole or other street problems. In Ames people can call 515-239-5500 to report a pothole problem.