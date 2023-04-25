DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s time for the federal government to end affirmative action programs and for corporations to cease diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy believes.

Ramaswamy, a former biotechnology executive and hedge fund partner, says that federal affirmative action programs have failed to deliver equality and have instead created consequences like incentives that encouraged people of color to have children outside of marriage.

Ramaswamy criticizes Democrats for pushing what he calls a “woke ideology.”

Dictionary.com defines woke as: “having or marked by an active awareness of systemic injustices and prejudices, especially those involving the treatment of ethnic, racial, or sexual minorities.”

Ramaswamy doesn’t see that as a positive. He claims that the efforts force Americans to see each other based on the color of their skin.