FORT DODGE, Iowa — Following multiple deadly shootings over the past several months, some even involving teenagers, the city of Fort Dodge has released an open letter to the community.

The letter addresses questions citizens have about the uptick in violence, how the community can help, and urges gun owners to practice gun safety.

You can read the full letter below:

A Fort Dodge-based group is also working to end the outbreak of violence within the community, specifically with the youth.

NextGen Fort Dodge was formed after Patrick Walker, 18, and Adrian Grover, 18, were shot and killed. The group has hosted several community conversation events to talk with young residents about how the community and the city can help them.

NextGen Fort Dodge will be hosting a community BBQ on Saturday July 8 at 11 a.m.