DES MOINES – Simpson College is seeing its largest incoming class in the past five years during a time where many other colleges in Iowa are seeing enrollment decrease.

Leigh Mlodzik, the Vice President of Enrollment at Simpson College, credits the college’s enrollment gains to focusing on recruiting locally.

“Things that we really focused on here was the backyard and really wanting to own the Des Moines market, but also Iowa and doubling down on that. So a lot of our success and a lot of the growth that we saw through students coming to high schools in that area that we’re looking forward to continuing in the future as well,” Mlodzik said.

Simpson College has a student population that hovers around 1,200 – making for a much smaller college experience for its students, something that Simpson College student Madison Stinson said drew her to the school.

“I chose to go to Simpson because of the community feel and the class size. You get to know your professors on a much more personal level and I know that you don’t get that experience with larger colleges.” Stinson said.