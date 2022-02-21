DES MOINES, Iowa – Cities around the metro are starting the job search early for seasonal summer employees. If cities can’t fill the jobs, summer programs and pool hours are at risk.

“If for some reason we’re not able to find enough people to work we have to evaluate. Maybe we have to close the pool a little early some days, maybe there’s some days we can’t open. It really just depends. Maybe certain elements of the pool can’t be operated,” Richard Brown with the City of Clive Parks and Recreation said.

Clive isn’t the only city looking for aquatic center and pool staff.

“Not being able to fill our seasonal positions will impact our operations in a variety of ways,” Jen Fletcher with Des Moines Parks and Recreation said. “Not being able to open wading pools, altering our pool hours, not being able to offer different programs, so it’s really important we get those positions filled.”

To stay competitive in the labor market cities are offering higher wages for seasonal positions. During the past couple of summers, pools and aquatic centers have been understaffed.

“We’ve had struggles for the past three or four years but this year we’re hopeful because our seasonal wages are higher than they’ve ever been. So we’re holding out hope,” Fletcher said.

Some cities like Des Moines are offering incentives on top of higher wages like free lifeguard certification to try to lower certain barriers for potential workers.

The bottom line is if cities are not able to fill their summer workforce needs, programs and aquatic center hours will be limited.

Anyone interested in applying can check out Des Moines’ and Clive’s city websites where all the available seasonal job positions are listed.