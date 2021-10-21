What are you so afraid of Iowa? Google searches reveal states’ worst fears

(NEXSTAR) — From clowns to public speaking, people have a wide range of phobias that keep them up at night. Just in time for Halloween, Your Local Security compiled a list of the top phobias in the United States based on Google searches.

This year’s top phobia was a fear of failure, followed by a fear of blood, water and intimacy. Spiders and the outside tied to round out the top five phobias in the United States.

Only Montana residents searched for “fear of humans” the most this year despite it being the top fear in 2020. Utah was the only state to rank for fear of needles.

Regardless of being in the middle of a global pandemic, Maine was the only state to have “fear of germs or viruses” as a top searched phobia. Last year, it was the top fear in both Florida and Nevada.

Americans appear to be a little less scared of flying with the phobia dropping from the top fear in seven states last year to only two states this year.

Six of the seven states whose residents searched “fear of water” the most border a body of water.

Read on to see the top fear in your state:

Alabama Fear of failure Alaska Fear of failure Arizona Fear of heights Arkansas Fear of heights California Fear of blood Colorado Fear of failure Connecticut Fear of the outside Delaware Fear of flying District of Columbia Fear of social media Florida Fear of blood Georgia Fear of blood Hawaii Fear of holes Idaho Fear of flying Illinois Fear of blood Indiana Fear of water Iowa Fear of intimacy Kansas Fear of snakes Kentucky Fear of water Louisiana Fear of water Maine Fear of germs or viruses Maryland Fear of intimacy Massachusetts Fear of failure Michigan Fear of water Minnesota Fear of failure Mississippi Fear of being alone Missouri Fear of blood Montana Fear of people Nebraska Fear of failure Nevada Fear of blood New Hampshire Fear of spiders New Jersey Fear of intimacy New Mexico Fear of holes New York Fear of intimacy North Carolina Fear of water North Dakota Fear of the outside Ohio Fear of failure Oklahoma Fear of spiders Oregon Fear of water Pennsylvania Fear of water Rhode Island Fear of the dark South Carolina Fear of spiders South Dakota Fear of the outside Tennessee Fear of blood Texas Fear of blood Utah Fear of needles Vermont Fear of failure Virginia Fear of failure Washington Fear of blood West Virginia Fear of the dark Wisconsin Fear of failure Wyoming Fear of clowns