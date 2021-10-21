What are the highest-paying jobs in Des Moines that don’t require a college degree?

From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Des Moines that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Public safety telecommunicators

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,800

– Employment: 93,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,100)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($79,340)

– Job description: Operate telephone, radio, or other communication systems to receive and communicate requests for emergency assistance at 9-1-1 public safety answering points and emergency operations centers. Take information from the public and other sources regarding crimes, threats, disturbances, acts of terrorism, fires, medical emergencies, and other public safety matters. May coordinate and provide information to law enforcement and emergency response personnel. May access sensitive databases and other information sources as needed. May provide additional instructions to callers based on knowledge of and certification in law enforcement, fire, or emergency medical procedures.

#48 (tie). Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $52,790

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

#48 (tie). Postal service mail carriers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $52,790

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#47. Septic tank servicers and sewer pipe cleaners

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $52,980

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,930

– Employment: 29,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Joplin, MO ($71,930)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($70,340)

— Rochester, MN ($63,200)

– Job description: Clean and repair septic tanks, sewer lines, or drains. May patch walls and partitions of tank, replace damaged drain tile, or repair breaks in underground piping.

#46. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $53,130

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#44 (tie). Industrial machinery mechanics

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $53,250

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#44 (tie). Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $53,250

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.

#43. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $53,960

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#42. Food service managers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $54,410

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#41. Occupational health and safety technicians

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $54,720

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

#40. Tile and stone setters

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $54,790

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,490

– Employment: 38,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($78,200)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($69,740)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($63,630)

– Job description: Apply hard tile, stone, and comparable materials to walls, floors, ceilings, countertops, and roof decks.

#39. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $54,850

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,400

– Employment: 44,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Worcester, MA-CT ($80,010)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($71,030)

– Job description: Operate equipment used for applying concrete, asphalt, or other materials to road beds, parking lots, or airport runways and taxiways or for tamping gravel, dirt, or other materials. Includes concrete and asphalt paving machine operators, form tampers, tamping machine operators, and stone spreader operators.

#38. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $54,940

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#37. Computer user support specialists

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $55,080

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 634,820

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#35 (tie). Correctional officers and jailers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $55,190

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.

#35 (tie). Carpet installers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $55,190

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,150

– Employment: 23,020

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($70,920)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($66,990)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($65,110)

– Job description: Lay and install carpet from rolls or blocks on floors. Install padding and trim flooring materials.

#34. Real estate brokers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.

#33. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $55,580

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,010

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,330)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($95,140)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($85,480)

– Job description: Develop programs to control machining or processing of materials by automatic machine tools, equipment, or systems. May also set up, operate, or maintain equipment.

#32. Tool and die makers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $56,860

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,520

– Employment: 61,190

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flint, MI ($74,390)

— New Haven, CT ($73,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,420)

– Job description: Analyze specifications, lay out metal stock, set up and operate machine tools, and fit and assemble parts to make and repair dies, cutting tools, jigs, fixtures, gauges, and machinists’ hand tools.

#31. Structural iron and steel workers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $57,140

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#30. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $57,340

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,410

– Employment: 344,020

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($91,840)

— Napa, CA ($82,650)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($76,440)

– Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC, or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces, and heating stoves.

#29. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $57,970

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#28. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $58,910

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#27. Eligibility interviewers, government programs

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $59,460

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,990

– Employment: 138,820

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,580)

— Napa, CA ($66,690)

– Job description: Determine eligibility of persons applying to receive assistance from government programs and agency resources, such as welfare, unemployment benefits, social security, and public housing.

#26. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

#25. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $61,020

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#24. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $61,330

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

#23. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $63,510

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#22. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $63,980

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

#21. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $64,120

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#20. Brokerage clerks

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $64,460

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,860)

– Job description: Perform duties related to the purchase, sale, or holding of securities. Duties include writing orders for stock purchases or sales, computing transfer taxes, verifying stock transactions, accepting and delivering securities, tracking stock price fluctuations, computing equity, distributing dividends, and keeping records of daily transactions and holdings.

#19. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $65,020

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $65,090

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#17. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $65,700

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#16. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $66,090

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

#15. Lodging managers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $68,780

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

#14. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $70,230

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,710

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,300)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($109,600)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($92,150)

– Job description: Use verbatim methods and equipment to capture, store, retrieve, and transcribe pretrial and trial proceedings or other information. Includes stenocaptioners who operate computerized stenographic captioning equipment to provide captions of live or prerecorded broadcasts for hearing-impaired viewers.

#13. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $70,470

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#12. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $72,320

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#11. Construction and building inspectors

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $72,820

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#10. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $76,970

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

#9. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $77,770

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#8. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $81,700

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#7. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $82,650

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#6. Detectives and criminal investigators

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $82,940

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#5. Insurance sales agents

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $85,250

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $88,810

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $92,060

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $99,190

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#1. Commercial pilots

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

– Annual mean salary: $102,710

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.