DES MOINES, Iowa – The last three and a half years have been dry in Iowa.

Some locations have missed out on an entire year’s worth of rain in that timeframe, so it’s easy to see why another year of drought is cause for concern.

Des Moines Water Works supplies most of the water for the metro. The majority of that supply comes from surface water sources like the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers. With rivers being the main water source for Des Moines, it’s understandable that low river levels may be a source of worry at times.

CEO and General Manager of Des Moines Water Works Ted Corrigan says they have plans in place for times of drought and that the amount of water they have at their disposal should ease the worries of some. Corrigan also notes that Des Moines Water Works has a variety of water sources to get them through tough times.

Of course, another year of drought could lead to problems across the state, but Iowa experts say it should only be a matter of time before conditions improve.

Tim Hall, Hydrology Resources Coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, predicts that another year of drought could cause more communities to deal with major water shortages. Crop failure is also a concern if the growing season begins in an environment will little soil moisture.

However, Hall feels there’s no reason to assume the drought will go on forever. He says precipitation levels typically swing back to normal after a few years and then may become wetter than normal. Overall, he insists we need to be flexible and prepared to deal with all types of conditions. He also emphasizes the importance of conserving water, no matter how dry or wet it is.

So experts are cautiously hopeful that a combination of water conservation, some winter precipitation, and a pattern change on the horizon will bring improvements to Iowa for 2024 and in the years that follow.