DES MOINES – Today is the 30th anniversary of Iowa being declared a federal disaster area during the floods of 1993. One city that has learned and adapted after the floods is Ames.

Dave Cole, a Streets Supervisor for the City of Ames Public Works Department, said the floods of ’93 were unlike anything the city had seen before.

“It was, I’ll just say unprecedented, I mean you would not think just having 6 inches of rain would make a difference,” Cole said. “We had water on residential streets on Riverside and Russel to the point where it was filling up houses and their basements.”

John Dunn, the Water and Pollution Control Director for the City of Ames, said after the floods of ’93 the city put in an early warning system.

“After the floods of ’93 the city felt like we kind of got caught unaware and so the city wanted an early warning system and so that’s what we run here as a part of the administrative division of the water plant is a flood early warning system,” Dunn said.

Tracy Peterson, a Municipal Engineer for the City of Ames, said the city has also invested in flood infrastructure projects like the Ioway Creek Flood Mitigation Project.

“We have removed 142,000 yards of cubic soil and reconnected the creek to the floodplain and so it basically the goal was to lower river levels two feet in the south duff area. We know it’s not going to get rid of the flooding, but it’s going to reduce the flooding and it has already been successful. We have already seen where normal river flooding would have impacted it, has been prevented,” Peterson said.