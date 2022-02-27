AMES, Iowa — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to send emotional shockwaves across the world, a sizable crowd in Ames banded together in support of Ukrainians.

About a hundred people gathered at Tom Evans Plaza in Ames Sunday afternoon, many of whom waved the Ukrainian flag or wore the national colors of blue and yellow.

The crowd eventually marched through downtown Ames and stood on the Main Street Bridge over Grand Avenue.

While some attendees were born and raised in Iowa, many were born and raised in Ukraine. That included Nataliia Ponura, a Ukrainian exchange student at West Central Valley High School in Guthrie County.

“Ukraine is not going to give up,” Ponura told the crowd. “Ukraine is a really strong country. Through all ages, we have been fighting for our freedom to be an independent country, and we have done really well.”

Other Ukranians at the rally have resided in Iowa for many years, but are consumed with thoughts of their friends and family back home.

“Sometimes, it’s even hard to get sleep because you want to stay constantly in touch with them,” said Zhanetta Bailey, a Ukrainian immigrant who now resides in Pella. “You don’t know if there will be sirens.”

“Stand by us. Do what you can,” said Lesya Hassell, a Ukraine native who is now a faculty member at nearby Iowa State University. “Do not stand silent.”