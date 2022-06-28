DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A western Iowa judge who applied for a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court has failed to advance to the final nominees.

Judge Patrick Tott of Sioux City was one of five Iowans who applied with the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy when Justice Brent Appel retires on July 13. Tott was appointed to the bench in September 2014 where he served as the Chief District Court Judge in District 3 for Woodbury County.

The 17-member commission met Monday morning and interviewed the five candidates. The commission then deliberated and selected three nominees. They are Judge Alan Heavens of Garnavillo, Judge David May of Polk City, and attorney William Miller of Des Moines.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds how has 30 days to appoint the new judge.

The State Judicial Nominating Commission is composed of eight commissioners elected by Iowa lawyers and nin commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate.