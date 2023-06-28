DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines has scheduled more adult mosquito control treatment after West Nile Virus-positive mosquitos were located in the city.

The city said while there have been no reports of positive cases of West Nile Virus in humans or in pets in the community, a control treatment will be put in place starting Wednesday night as a proactive measure.

Treatments will begin Wednesday night and will continue each night after 8 p.m. until the entire community has been treated. The treatment will reduce the local adult mosquito populations that may spread the virus to people and pets, the city said.

Public health officials recommend the public follow protective measures to prevent mosquito bites, such as using repellents, wearing long sleeves and long pants when outside, and avoid being outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there has been one positive human case of West Nile Virus in Plymouth County so far this year. West Nile Virus-positive mosquitos have also been detected in Black Hawk County and Woodbury County.