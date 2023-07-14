DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines woman has been charged in connection to a May crash that resulted in one person being critically injured.

On May 4 officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of SE 14th street and Bell Avenue. When first responders arrived they found three people were injured, one critically, and transported them to a nearby hospital.

According to court documents, Jerilyn Debra Jones, 20, was driving her car southbound on SE 14th street and failed to yield before making a left turn onto the eastbound lanes of Bell Avenue. As Jones was making the left turn, her car was struck by a Chevy Avalanche that was traveling northbound on SE 14th Street. Jones and her front passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash, her rear passenger was critically injured, court documents state.

Court documents state Jones told officers at the scene that her passengers were smoking marijuana while she was driving and that she may have been contact high. According to court documents, Jones showed impairment during field sobriety tests.

Jones was arrested on Thursday and was charged with serious injury by vehicle – OWI. Jones was also cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident and failure to yield upon left turn.