WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly posting threats to shoot up a school on social media on Thursday.

According to court documents, West Des Moines Police were notified of a threat made against a school that was posted on Snapchat by 18-year-old Lakeeve Fort. Police brought Fort in for questioning, where he admitted to posting the threat to a private group on Snapchat a year ago (2023) and had reposted it on Thursday, court documents state.

Fort was charged with threat of terrorism and was booked into Polk County Jail Thursday night on a $10,000 bond. A Preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 12.

West Des Moines Police said since the deadly shooting at Perry High School on Thursday there have been multiple reports of people expressing support for the suspect who killed a 6th grader and injured five others – including the High School Principal Dan Marburger.

The department released a statement following the arrest, it says in part:

The West Des Moines Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone who engages in or considers making threatening comments of violence towards others in any fashion, will be held legally accountable for such actions. Keeping our community safe and secure is our top priority. We will work tirelessly to make sure our schools, businesses, and neighborhoods are protected from such threats and violent actions. The West Des Moines Police Department will have no tolerance for these kinds of threats or actions in our community.” West Des Moines Police Department

The police department is also asking anyone who experiences or becomes aware of any threats to contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.