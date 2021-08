WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite federal requirements, the West Des Moines School District will not require masks on school buses when students return to class next week.

However, district leaders say they highly recommend the use of masks on the bus to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this year, the CDC required the use of face masks on all public transportation.

Des Moines, Ankeny, Urbandale, and Ames are some of the central Iowa school districts requiring masks on buses.