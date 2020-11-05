West Des Moines Schools To Require Face Masks Not Coverings As Cases Surge in County and District

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Metro school districts are approaching the point of no return for students and staff in the classroom. “I do worry about our teachers. We just had a death of a staff member because of Covid and I think we need to be very sensitive to that,” said Dr. Jennifer Ulie-Wells who serves as the school board vice presidnet for West Des Moines Community Schools.

Polk County’s 14 day positivity rate has risen to 12%. West Des Moines Community Schools, whichis in a hybrid model, held a special meeting to discuss the county’s metrics along with their district. “Overall since school started we had seventy-four student cases so thirty-three of them have happened in the last month,” said WDMCS superintendent Dr. Lisa Remy.

Metro district’s would still need a waiver from the Governor to go fully online because they haven’t met the 15% threshold and would need to report a student absent percentage change of 10% which they don’t have. Dr. Remy said, “It’s a challenge for us. We need to stay in compliance but we also need to react to data in front of us.”

Because of the data showing a rise in cases in the county the district approved requiring face masks instead of face coverings effective Monday November 9th for preschool through 12th grade. “We need you to help us so that we can reduce the number of cases and continue to remain in person,” said Remy.

Des moines’ school board met Tuesday and are actively discussing with other districts whether or not to wait or make a second attempt at a waiver before the threshold is met. Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Tom Ahart said, “I also want to see what was included in their waiver and what may have been given some weight that perhaps I failed to include in our previous waiver. We are a long way from one of the state’s metrics but we are really close to another of the state’s metrics.”



Like Des Moines, West Des Moines will continue to monitor their numbers before changing from their hybrid model. Remy said, “We do believe we are at this crossroads where we really do need everyone wearing face masks to continue to mitigate from adding more positive cases.”

The WDMCS absent rate is around two to five percent which is similar to pre-Covid numbers. School board members have agreed to hold a special meeting every week until Polk County’s positivity rate drops below ten percent.