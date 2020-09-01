West Des Moines Schools Decide Against Switching to Online, Despite Passing Threshold District Set

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — After announcing an emergency meeting Monday to discuss switching school to online-only, the West Des Moines Community Schools switched course, deciding to keep students in the clsasroom.

The school board held a virtual meeting Monday evening to explain to parents how they’ve been tracking COVID-19 metrics in Polk County. WDMCS had previously decided it would ignore Gov. Kim Reynolds thresholds for allowing schools to switch online, and created it’s own:

If Polk County has a positivity rate of 0-5% the school district will continue on-sight learning.

At 6-10% the school district will switch to its hybrid plan, where family’s can choose to go fully online or choose to stay fully on-sight.

At 10% or greater, the school district will move to fully online learning.

Polk County currently has a positivity rate of 10.7 percent, but the district said it will continue on-sight learning based on other metrics.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Remy said the school is also tracking the age groups of people testing positive for the coronavirus, as well as weighing in the school’s absenteeism rate.

The positivity rate amongst 0-17 year olds in Polk County is 7 percent — and Remy said if that rate were to rise, it would almost certainly trigger a switch to online-learning. She also said if the absenteeism rate increases more, that would also make the district reconsider switching to online.