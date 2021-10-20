West Des Moines Schools adding a skilled-trade facility

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines School District is expanding its options for students to explore the trade industry after they graduate.

The district will be adding a 29,000 square foot facility to Valley Southwoods Freshman High School.

Inside, there will be dedicated space for freshman students to learn about things like engineering, health sciences, and culinary arts.

The school already offers welding, auto repair, and construction. But in this new space, there will be room for those programs to grow and students to explore.

Trade program enrollment in the district has increased by 23-percent this school year.

Shane Scott, Director of Secondary Curriculum with West Des Moines said it’s a good thing to spark students’ interest well before they graduate high school.

“So there will be those entry-level course opportunities and also the advanced components so when students become sophomores, juniors and seniors, the facilities will really be at such a high notch level because we want students to return back to those facilities and access some of those advanced programming opportunities,” Scott said.

The construction project is expected to begin in June 2022 and will be done around August 2023.