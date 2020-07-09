West Des Moines School District Weighing Return to Learn Options

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The classroom used to be a safe space but now infectious disease physician Dr. Megan Srinivas in Fort Dodge says Iowa school districts should proceed with caution. “Being in a confined indoor space like a school classroom is one of the highest risk situations for transmission,” Dr. Srinivas said.

As Covid-19 continues its grip across the country, the Iowa State Education Association is helping guide educators. “We cannot just return to business as usual. We cannot ignore the importance of keeping our students staff and community safe,” said ISEA Vice President Josh Brown.

The West Des Moines Community School district has prepared four scenarios including an online only option similar to what was used this past spring but with more structure. “It adds more scheduling, more of a routine for our students and it keeps track of attendance,” said WDMCS Director of School Community Relations Laine Mendenhall-Buck.

The hybrid environment has two plans. One that would have two separate groups of students in the classroom two separate days a week. “Like a Monday and Thursday and Tuesday and Friday schedule and Wednesday would be for extra support and another virtual learning day for both groups,” said Mendenhall-Buck.



The second hybrid option puts the choice on the parents’ shoulders. Mendenhall-Buck said, “They can choose a semester at a time if they want their student to attend school on site and the safety strategies would be heightened or if they want their student to learn in an online environment.”



The final option is traditional schooling but with health and safety guidelines in place. It is currently the top vote getter from over 5,000 completed surveys from parents of the 9,000 students within the district. Currently 48% of parents prefer having their kids back in the classroom full time. “We would be requiring face coverings for both staff and students,” said Mendendhall-Buck.

The district is hosting a virtual townhall Thursday night where parents may learn it’s possible all scenarios could be used. “If we found out about a positive case through staff or student we’d work with Polk County Health to determine what those guidelines should be,” Mendenhall-Buck said.

Through a screen or welcoming them as the bell rings, the ultimate lesson this fall may be perseverance. Dr. Srinivas said, “The most important thing is that we don’t ignore this virus. We don’t give up on our students. We instead arm them for success.”

Parents within children attending school within the West Des Moines Community School District who have not filled out a survey can do so by heading to the district’s website. https://www.wdmcs.org/return-to-learn-plan/

The virtual townhall link can be found here. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89206576271?pwd=RHU1TTdyckVoWHkyY0ZCTWhhRm9TUT09&fbclid=IwAR230nTrgwmP3O_TuiW-GpG8yjk7lDhgFswernlBKCiQTjKX4pOGI-MiSu4#success