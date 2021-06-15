West Des Moines police searching for missing man with medical issues

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines Police Department is asking for the community’s help in their search for a missing 59-year-old man.

Witnesses last saw Rodney Cheney walking on foot from his disabled motor vehicle at the intersection of South Grand Prairie Parkway and Raccoon River Drive in West Des Moines on Tuesday, June 15 at 7:45 a.m.

Authorities are concerned for his welfare due to medical issues he has and because of the hot weather conditions.

Cheney is 6’1, 200 pounds, bald and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt with red lettering.

Officials searched the area where Cheney was last seen but did not find him.

Anyone with information about Cheney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Westcom Dispatch Center at 515-222-3321.