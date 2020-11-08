West Des Moines Police Officer Seriously Injured in Crash During Traffic Stop

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines police officer was seriously injured when a car crashed into his patrol vehicle during a traffic stop overnight.

Officer Jon Kaufman pulled over a vehicle on northbound Interstate 35 at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, according to West Des Moines Police Sgt. Jason Bryan.

As Kaufman was sitting in his patrol car behind the subject vehicle during the traffic stop, another car hit his patrol car from behind, according to Bryan.

Kaufman suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive, according to Bryan.

The car that hit Kaufman’s vehicle was driven by 61-year-old John Schwartz of Kellogg, Iowa, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Schwartz is hospitalized with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating whether OWI or distracted driving led to the crash. Schwartz has not been charged.

Kaufman has been working for the West Des Moines Police Department for about two years, according to Bryan.