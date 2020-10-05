West Des Moines Police Investigating Report of Shooting

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in West Des Moines are investigating a reported shooting near Valley Junction early Monday morning.

Police tell WHO 13 they were called to the 300 block of 2nd Street around 12:40 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area.

A description of a vehicle that may have been involved was provided to officers and police say it was stopped nearby. The people inside the vehicle are being questioned by officers.

No other details were immediately released but police say they will send out a press release on the investigation later Monday morning.

