WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are on the scene at the West Des Moines Library investigating a report that a body was dumped in the pond behind the library Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that police crews are securing the scene at the library at 4000 Mills Civic Parkway and investigating another location in the 1800 block of Fuller Road believed to be linked to the case.

Sgt. Heintz said investigators are working to determine whether this is a legitimate situation.

The call came in shortly after 8:00 a.m. Sgt. Heintz said the caller claimed a body had been dumped into the pond.

