West Des Moines Police Identify ‘Driver of Interest’ in Connection to Woman’s Death on I-35

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines Police Department has identified “a vehicle and driver of interest” in connection to an Oskaloosa woman’s death along Interstate 35.

West Des Moines police on Sunday located the body of 38-year-old Stephanie Waddell off the shoulder of the roadway at mile marker 70.5 on I-35 northbound, just north of Mills Civic Parkway. From the ensuing investigation, police determined Waddell was walking along the interstate during the overnight hours of May 8 into May 9 when she was hit by a vehicle.

The West Des Moines Police Department said it has now identified “a vehicle and driver of interest” in the case but did not release any additional information about the person. Authorities said the incident remains under investigation and more details will be released when available.

The police department said members of the public provided useful information through its tip line that has helped with the investigation.