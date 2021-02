DES MOINES, Iowa - For more than a year now, America has been in the midst of a battle against the coronavirus which has killed more than five-thousand people in Iowa alone. On the front lines of that battle have been medical professionals, including several African-American physicians and care providers in the Des Moines area.

“I remember walking into this room, I saw terror in the eye of that patient. This guy was terrified," said Dr. Patrick Oben, a hospitalist at MercyOne. "I’m your doctor. I’ll be here for you. I don’t want you to be afraid, and you could feel the atmosphere of the room change. This guy was relieved. I came to realize that touch just, touching him and being there for him was better than all the medications that I could have prescribed for him.”